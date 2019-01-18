Priyanka Chopra Just Debuted New Honey Highlights

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It's official: Everyone is going blonde in 2019, including Priyanka Chopra. The actress, who just arrived home from her Caribbean honeymoon with her husband Nick Jonas, debuted a brand new set of honey-colored highlights on Instagram.

The hair transformation was particularly surprising, as Chopra doesn't usually stray from her signature dark brunette and auburn highlights. While we have no information yet on who created the hair color for Chopra, it appears the like it was balayaged with focus on painting her mid-lengths and ends.

She debuted the new look with a caption that highlighted all the changes that have taken place in her life over the past ten years. Yes, inspired by the #TenYearChallenge, and again, yes, she mentions her new husband Nick.

"With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today," she wrote.

One thing is for sure, though: The beauty move also confirms that Hollywood is set on shades of blonde for year ahead. Even Isla Fisher temporarily gave the blonde life a shot. Who's next?