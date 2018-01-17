6 Super Popular Short Haircuts You Need to Try in 2018

If you've dubbed 2018 the year you'll actually get one of the 200 short haircuts you pinned to your Pinterest boards, the first step in your journey is this URL. It's where you'll hopefully scoop up your inspiration image to take to your salon, where you'll discuss the details of how the celebrity-approved cut it will interact with your hair type, the time you actually have in the a.m. to style, and all the other ins and outs of making a ginormous hair change.

Good news is that you have plenty of looks to choose from, because going short is a trend that continues to reign, no matter the calender year. From choppy pixies to chin-length bobs, these are a few of the cutest looks worth considering.

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: Hair Detox