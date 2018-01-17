6 Super Popular Short Haircuts You Need to Try in 2018

If you've dubbed 2018 the year you'll actually get one of the 200 short haircuts you pinned to your Pinterest boards, the first step in your journey is this URL. It's where you'll hopefully scoop up your inspiration image to take to your salon, where you'll discuss the details of how the celebrity-approved cut it will interact with your hair type, the time you actually have in the a.m. to style, and all the other ins and outs of making a ginormous hair change. 

Good news is that you have plenty of looks to choose from, because going short is a trend that continues to reign, no matter the calender year. From choppy pixies to chin-length bobs, these are a few of the cutest looks worth considering. 

1 of 6 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

Hitting right below the chin, Cate Blanchett's bob features the most subtle face-framing layers, which lend themselves perfectly for a set of side-swept bangs. 

2 of 6 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Claire Foy

Don't let anyone ever tell you the pixie isn't a versatile haircut. Ask for a little length to play with—and maybe to pin to the side like The Crown star Claire Foy.

3 of 6 Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

The bob and bangs combo will be one of this year's most requested in-salon cuts. Whether you style it in waves, tousled curls, or sleek and straight like Kerry Washington, that's up to you. 

4 of 6 Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Scarlett Johansson

If you lean towards an extreme side-part, Scarlett Johansson's pixie might be a solid option for you. The longer length on top almost acts as built-in side-swept bangs, but the strands also easily can be slicked back, spiked, or accessorized. 

5 of 6 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Mila Kunis

Blunt cuts instantly transform your look. They also serve as the perfect base if you want to switch things up down the road. Start off the new year right by copying Mila Kunis's all-one-length lob. 

6 of 6 David Crotty/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

One of the most classic, age-defying looks of all time? The super short pixie! Zoë Kravitz is one of the many celebrities who have adopted the chic haircut over the past few months, and we don't foresee the trend dying down any time soon.

