The Best Celebrity Hairstyles Right Now, According to Top Stylists
Behind all those super popular celebrity haircuts — the pixies, the blunt bobs, the long, Mila Kunis-approved asymmetrical lobs — is a celebrity stylist. These artists are responsible for crafting the gorgeous creations that send us running to salons and convince us to chop off all our hair. Who do you think came up with the concept of the "Rachel," after all?
While we know our favorite hair moments (Kris Jenner's bob is up there!), this time, we wanted the 411 on the haircuts that pro celebrity hairstylists are currently obsessing over. So, we reached out to some of the most talented hairstylists in Hollywood and got the rundown on their favorite haircuts right now.
Check out the haircuts they love (and love cutting!) below.
Emilia Clarke
"I like Emilia Clarke's short haircut. I’d call it a long crop cut. I didn’t do this cut, but I think it suits her face perfectly and looks so cute! There are two things I like about a haircut like this. 1: It is more of a free haircut with the ability to move around from side-to-side and have fun with the natural movement. 2: With the back and sides shorter, it is a good cut to enjoy the different stages as it grows out." — David von Cannon
Natasha Lyonne
"I'm loving a long, layered shaggy cut with a lot of interior layers throughout that will amp up the volume and encourage your natural texture to emerge. Bonus points if you let bangs flow with your natural wave and resist the urge to blow them out." — Jillian Halouska
Rowan Blanchard
"It’s so amazing to watch my younger clients grow. Rowan recently did a big chop by hairstylist Laurie Heaps, and it’s been so fun changing even the shape of the haircut by the way I choose to style it. I was inspired by Joan Jett when I styled Rowan’s hair into a mullet and added a ton of texture to make it feel a little more punk rock reminiscent of the 1970’s." — Lacy Redway
Taylor Swift
"I am loving this new minimally styled fringe. It’s sitting just below the brow and is cut blunt to begin with, then light texture is cut through the ends so it has flexibility and versatility. It’s also perfectly paired if your stylist pulls your hair up and cuts some soft face-framing pieces on either side of the fringe resting around the cheek bone or jaw line." — Matthew Collins
Jourdan Dunn
"I love also updating a hairstyle we have seen and love from the past. I love bringing these '90s 'poetic justice' inspired braids, but modernizing them into this cool bob shape with ends puffed out." — Lacy Redway
Ashley Benson
"One of my favorite haircuts of the moment is the long bob or lob. I love this modern take on the bob. I think it’s also a great haircut for someone who would like shorter hair but isn't ready to commit to a shorter bob. It’s also great because it is an easy grow-out if you want to go longer. It’s also one of my favorites to cut and style. It looks great either straight or wavy." — Anthony Campbell
Ayesha Curry
"This was a wig on Ayesha Curry. We wanted to do a sharp bob without cutting her own hair. Wigs are a great way to play with your look in a temporary way. Whether you want to change your hair length or color, wigs are risk free." — Lacy Redway
Emma Greenwell
"I think the blunt collarbone length is so chic and modern at the moment. A soft layer to frame the face gives it a super cool '70s vibe. This is Emma Greenwell: Perfect collarbone length with soft layering." — Bobby Eliot