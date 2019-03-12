The Best Celebrity Hairstyles Right Now, According to Top Stylists

Behind all those super popular celebrity haircuts — the pixies, the blunt bobs, the long, Mila Kunis-approved asymmetrical lobs — is a celebrity stylist. These artists are responsible for crafting the gorgeous creations that send us running to salons and convince us to chop off all our hair. Who do you think came up with the concept of the "Rachel," after all?

While we know our favorite hair moments (Kris Jenner's bob is up there!), this time, we wanted the 411 on the haircuts that pro celebrity hairstylists are currently obsessing over. So, we reached out to some of the most talented hairstylists in Hollywood and got the rundown on their favorite haircuts right now.

Check out the haircuts they love (and love cutting!) below.

VIDEO: The 6 Haircuts That’ll Define 2019