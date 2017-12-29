The 6 Hair Trends You'll Still See Everywhere in 2018

When midnight hits on New Year's Eve, the mess of a year that was 2017 will officially be over, but in the case of hair trends, expect to be looking back when you're in need of inspiration on how to switch things up in 2018.

Although the coming months will inevitably bring new color, cut, and styles that you'll want to try, a handful of looks that you saw on every red carpet this year are still be going strong throughout 2018. Icy platinum blonde shades like Kim Kardashian West's and Rihanna's high ponytail are a few trends that won't drop in popularity.

Need ideas on how to switch up your hair next year? The following six celebrity hair trends you'll still see everywhere in 2018.

