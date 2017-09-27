Scrunchies Are Making a Comeback—Here's How to Wear it Now

So you’ve got a few pinkish-brown lip glosses rolling around in your bag. Your jeans are fastened over your belly button, and you’re thinking about knotting a t-shirt over the waistline. Oh, and did you catch the epic supermodel walk at the Versace show?

Yep, the 90s are back. And in case there was any doubt, the ultimate evidence appeared on the spring Mansur Gavriel runway: the scrunchie.

Do we fully support this comeback? Well, at the very least we should give it a shot. “We all know what a scrunchie is,” says Mansur Gavriel’s show hairstylist Laurent Philippon. “It just took one good eye to interpret it in a cool and nowadays way.”

Victor Virgile /Gamma-Rapho

One key to a current interpretation is placement. At the show, “it felt right to fasten the scrunchie where the ponytail rests on the back,” Philippon says, “lower than where you’d usually fasten it. That created a harmony with the oversized feeling in the clothes.”

Another thing to consider: “No flashy colors!” says Philippon. Try soft neutral tones that create a streamlined or monochromatic look with your top. And use the accessory to lend a laid-back vibe to a structured or highly sophisticated look.

Victor Virgile /Gamma-Rapho

When it comes to styling the hair, we still love an unfussy air-dried quality. So put down your blow-drier and work with your natural hair texture. If your strands could use a volume boost, mist them with a texturizer like Drybar Triple Sec ($26; nordstrom.com) before wrapping your ponytail. It'll also help keep your scrunchie from slipping down the length of your tail.