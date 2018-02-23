5 Ways to Wear a Messy Ponytail When You're Not at Spin Class

There's one reason why a messy ponytail is your go-to hairstyle for an early morning spin class: it's incredibly easy.

Sure, it's a practical move when you've crawled out of bed with just enough time to get ready and make it to the gym before class starts, but the updo also works for occasions like first dates or grabbing dinner with your college roommate, when you want a cool hairstyle that doesn't look like you put too much effort into doing it.

Brian Zinno, hairstylist at Antonio Prieto Salon in New York agrees that the hairstyle is flirty, not to mention quick and simple to do before a night out.

When you're not heading to the gym and want to spend a few extra minutes on creating a ponytail, he recommends using a large curling wand on your hair before pulling it up. "Gather up your hair with your hands, and quickly and lightly brush all the hair into an elastic (again, the goal is to not have it look perfect, so some bumps and buckles are ok)," Zinno says. "Gently back brush it with a comb or your fingers fluff and fullness."

Keep scrolling for five ways celebrities are wearing your go-to ponytail on the red carpet, along with tips on how to copy the looks.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed