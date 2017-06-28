7 Ways to Dress Up Your Pixie Cut for Your Wedding

one love photography/www.onelove-photo.com; Cake Illustration by Cass Loh
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 28, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Don’t let the length fool you. The pixie cut has just as much versatility as your cropped bob when it comes to bridal hairstyles. From slicked back and chic to textured and touched with a detailed hair accessory, we pulled together a few celebrity-approved examples on how to style this haircut for any formal occasion. In your case, of course, the waltz down the aisle.

VIDEO: The 5 Most Expensive Wedding Venues

1 of 7 ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Scarlett Johansson

Scar-Jo has a pixie cut with more length on top, which allows her to rock volume and texture at the same time. Ask your stylist for lots of body, or break out the root lift at home if you’re a DIY bride.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ruth Negga 

For the Oscars, Ruth Negga showed us the simplest way to dress up literally any hairstyle—with a headband. Whether it’s a crown-like style or something of more of a halo, let it serve as the focal point to your entire look. 

3 of 7 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kaley Cuoco

Back in Kaley Cuoco’s pixie cut days, she walked the red carpet with a textured style that featured a delicate headband that was styled to peek out subtly from her volume.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Zendaya 

Sleek finger curls are perfect for any bride with a black tie wedding. Keep this pic of Zendaya close by on your consultation day.

Advertisement
5 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sarah Paulson

If your pixie cut is growing out but it’s not quite at full bob status, turn to Sarah Paulson who put a wavy bend in her hair and opted for an extreme side part.

Advertisement
6 of 7 John Shearer/Getty

Janelle Monáe

If you need any pixie cut inspiration in general, Monáe is your girl. And if you’re not into crowns, clips, or floral broaches, this is proof that you can still make hair accessories work. For the Met Gala, she accented her short ‘do with mini gemstone flowers. 

Advertisement
7 of 7 Barcroft Media/Getty

Michelle Williams

Minimalists will love this simplistic yet super edgy Michelle Williams look, simply featuring a teeny bit of texture. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!