whitelogo
whitelogo
Pixie Cut Inspiration
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Hair
Pixies
Pixie Cut Inspiration
Hair
The Hottest Short Haircuts of Summer 2018
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Katy Perry Dyed Her Hair This Pastel Color in Just 5 Minutes
May 24, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Bangs
These 7 Celebrity Haircuts Will Make You Want Short Hair with Bangs
Apr 17, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Katy Perry Ditched Her Platinum Blonde Hair for this Huge Trend
Apr 16, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
Cara Delevingne Brought Back This Trending Hair Color for Spring
Mar 30, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Natalie Portman Just Got Her Shortest Haircut in Over 10 Years
Feb 28, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Hair
13 Easy Hair Ideas for Every Length
Feb 22, 2018 @ 4:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity Hairstyles
Daily Beauty Buzz: Kate Hudson's Slicked-Back Pixie Cut
Jan 18, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Hair
Katie Holmes Just Chopped Off All of Her Hair
Oct 20, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
Lena Dunham Just Dyed Her Pixie Cut Blue
Oct 12, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Cara Delevingne Just Gave Her Pixie the Ultimate Fall Makeover
Oct 04, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Hair
5 Haircuts That Make Fine Hair Look So Much Fuller
Sep 15, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Videos
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Test Drive the Pixie at Tom Ford's NYFW Show
Sep 07, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
The 5 Haircuts You'll See Everywhere This Fall
Sep 01, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
Zoë Kravitz Just Ditched Her Blonde Pixie Cut
Aug 07, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Pixies
7 Ways to Dress Up Your Pixie Cut for Your Wedding
Jun 28, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Jourdan Dunn's Pixie Cut Will Make You Want Short Hair
Jun 08, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Transformations
Update: A First Look at Cara Delevingne's New Haircut
Apr 15, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
We Can't Stop Staring at Katy Perry's Breakover Pixie Cut
Mar 05, 2017 @ 9:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Paris Jackson Pays Tribute to David Bowie with Her New Pixie Cut
Mar 01, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Alyssa Milano Revisits Her Charmed-Era Pixie Cut
Dec 21, 2015 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
The Walking Dead
's Lauren Cohan Debuts a Super Short Pixie Cut
Dec 14, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Rose McGowan Just Shaved Her Entire Head
Nov 20, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!