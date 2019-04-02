25 Pixie Cuts for Any Face Shape

Summer is just around the corner, and while that means it's a solid time to investigate that viral Amazon swimsuit, it also means there's no better time to consider a short hairstyle. And if you're ready to truly go short-short, the pixie cut is the ultimate option.

Eliminating all that sweaty hair sitting on your shoulders and low-key styling are just two of the perks of pixie cuts. The classic haircut is also surprisingly versatile.

That's because long and short pixie cuts, pixie cuts with bangs, and even curly pixie cuts have entered the short hair repertoire, making them a score no matter your face shape.

Check out these celeb-inspired looks for inspiration and find the best pixie cut for your face shape.

