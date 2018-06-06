This $166 Conditioner Is Insanely Expensive, But Somehow Worth It

In a perfect world, my hair would always look like I just stepped out of a shampoo commercial. The reality is that more often than not, my thick, coarse hair is fried, frizzy, and faded from using hot tools on it every day.

Philip B.'s Russian Amber Conditioner ($166; nordstrom.com) has transformed my dry hair back to its smooth, shiny, pre-damaged state. No, that's not a typo, this conditioner really does cost an extravagant $166.

I know what you're thinking: Paying this much for such a small bottle of conditioner is absurd. You're not wrong, but hear me out. The hair products I use include a high-low mix of drugstore and pricey buys. And while I may have found a $5 dry shampoo that I love, most conditioners I've tried—regardless of price—have just been "meh." Sure, they make my hair feel soft and shiny when it's freshly washed, but their effects are quickly reversed by my usual styling routine. Every time I wash my hair, it's like starting from scratch.

Philip B.'s conditioner completely revived my hair in one go, and its restorative proprieties improve hair health with continued use. It's formulated with a blend of L-amino acids and botanicals that nourish and protect hair to reduce frizz, plus restore hair's optimal pH level. Why should you care? Your hair's pH level is to blame for tangles and dullness. The amber oil provides the conditioner with its rich scent.

Since I've switched to this conditioner, my hair has dramatically just been, well, better. Even in 90-percent humidity, my hair isn't frizzy by mid-day, and it's always shiny—whether I'm one or three days post-wash. Running my hands through my tangle-free hair almost makes me forget that I used a hair product that costs more than my monthly gym membership—almost.