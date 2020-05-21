Let me start this off by making a little confession: I've been a hardcore Tracee Ellis Ross stan since 2000 when Girlfriends premiered. And while, sure, the show technically went off the air 12 years ago, Joan Carol Clayton will always be one of my favorite TV characters of all time.

Joan was funny, brave, wicked smart, frustrating, and complicated — all the things Black women characters should be, but weren't always portrayed as back in the early 2000s. And the fact that Joan always wore her thick, big, luscious hair out, even to Goldberg, Swedelson, McDonald, and Lee, the prestigious L.A. law firm where she worked, made me adore her even more.

That character is what made me admire Ross for the past 20 years, and I've looked to her for hair inspiration for just as long for the same reason. So when she created Pattern Beauty in September 2019, a line of haircare products for every curl pattern (hence the name), it came as no surprise to me that the collection became an instant hit.

Now, with the success of the initial launch under her belt, Ross is ready for phase two: Pattern hair accessories — and I completely trust her vision.

Two types of scrunches, extra stretchy hair ties, and a variety pack of bobby pins are all part of the line's latest extension, and I'm already thinking of all the different ways I can style my hair using them.

But, of course, before I got started, I had to turn to Ross once again for inspiration. Now, I'm ready to share some of the looks I can't wait to re-create, with you.

Space Buns

I'm going to be completely honest here: I am the worst when it comes to working out. But I am going to attempt to try to do something at home in the near future.

Whenever I'm ready to go (I'm making a promise to myself that it will be soon), I'll be sure to reach for the Pattern Hair Ties to put my hair up into two cute space buns, instead of attempting to wrap it into a single struggle bun with unexpected tendrils falling onto my face.

Throwback Half Up, Half Down

Even though scrunchies have been making a subtle comeback over the past few years, I'm always here for a throwback moment, especially when Ross makes them look as good as she does.

The next time my hair's got a little extra frizz, I'm definitely going to use the Patter Velvet or Satin Scrunchies to throw it in a half up, half down look that gives the accessory the full spotlight.

The Front Bun

Now here's a look I wasn't expecting. While I love seeing Ross in her classic slicked back bun, adding a little extra oomph to her hair takes the look to the next level.

When I want to re-create this bun, I'll look to the variety pack of hair pins to make sure my hair is perfectly puffed in the front, and every curly strand is in place.

