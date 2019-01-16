The forecast is in — and it’s all baby blue for 2019. We’re, of course, referring to the upswing in celebrities test-driving pastel blue hair, a slight shift from the cotton candy pink and lavender shades that dominated 2018. And with Lady Gaga and Kylie Jenner already on board by the third week in January, it might just become the most popular pastel of the year.

While it’s definitely a calming, serene shade to look at, achieving it (and maintaining it) isn’t exactly chill. If you’re a brunette or even a golden blonde, the hair needs to be bleached first in order to achieve that perfect blue. “All yellow must be removed,” Stephanie Brown, a master colorist at the Eddie Arthur Salon in New York City, says. “Otherwise, you have a chance of your hair looking green.”

After the hair has been lifted (bleached), it’s dyed blue. “It’s usually achieved with a semi-permanent color, like Redken City Beats, which fades out after a few washes,” Amy Clark, a colorist at the Rob Peetoom salon in Williamsburg. Because of its quick-rinse qualities, she says it’s ideal for someone who wants change without total commitment.

If you were already a proud platinum before going blue, another bonus is that Clark says the color usually fades back to an icy, cool blonde.

And if you’re so in love with your new blue that you’re considering making it a permanent change, know that the upkeep is real.

Image zoom kyliejenner/Instagram

“Any fashion color is hard to keep in your hair, so it will be about the same amount of maintenance,” Brown says. She recommends using color-depositing shampoos and conditioners, which replace lost pigment, and cutting down on washes. But before popping open a new bottle of bright blue shampoo, check with your colorist to ensure the formula won't warp your current hair color.

You can also keep up the look's vibrancy with a color-care shampoo and conditioner — Clark loves the Minu by Davines line.