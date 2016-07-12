Paris Jackson Now Has Purple Hair

In the past month, we've seen Paris Jackson go from a platinum pixie to a neon blue 'do and then back to platinum, proving she's not scared of trying out a new look. Now, she's showing off yet another major hair moment. And if we can take her caption literally, it seems to continue the series of musically-inspired beauty changes.

Paris debuted new dark purple hair on Instagram earlier today with the caption, "side affects to dancing in the purple rain for too long include stained hair." You may recognize that as being a reference to a song by Prince, who also happened to inspire one of Paris's new tattoos on her hand. The picture below gives you a look at the dye job, along with the tattoos, of course.

side affects to dancing in the purple rain for too long include stained hair 💜☔️ A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 12, 2016 at 1:47am PDT

Just yesterday, we learned that Paris got new ink in tribute to her father and a few other iconic musicians like Van Halen and David Bowie. If history repeats itself, we have a feeling we'll be seeing a new beauty look from Paris very, very soon.