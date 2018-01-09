This Volume Spray Made My Fine Hair Look Instantly Thicker

If you have fine hair and have managed to keep your blowout bouncy and bodacious for more than a few hours, you might as well classify your head of hair as a breakthrough in physics. Or, you should just know I’m staring at you in utter envy and disbelief.

My whole life, I’ve been told by stylists that I have "fine hair, and a lot of it." So while my hair isn’t thin, that doesn’t mean it’s thick either, and it’s definitely not naturally voluminous. I have the tendency to fall flat as a pancake, and not many of the volumizing products on the market do anything for me other than leave my hair stiff and a little crunchy, like bacon. Leave it to celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin to fill a void, though, and to put an end to my weird breakfast food comparisons.

Her latest volume spray is not only a miracle for my roots, but it adds amplified body to the rest of my hair, making it look fuller, thicker, and healthier in minutes.

Simply dubbed, Ouai Volume Spray ($26; sephora.com), its an incredibly lightweight liquid made with volume polymers and hibiscus extract to soften hair, improve elasticity, while thickening and lifting hair that tends to fall flat—and it does all this while smelling like a pretty blend of scents like bergamot, Italian lemon, rose, sandalwood, and white musk.

"Volume Spray is all about natural-looking volume that lasts," Atkin told us of her latest launch. "Most other volume sprays leave your hair looking crispy and crunchy. No one wants to look like they tried too hard."

And with innovation, no one will know you weren’t born with that volume. You spritz it in from roots to tips on damp hair before blow-drying. You can use a round brush to create a more refined blowout, but I prefer to rough dry to allow a little bit of my subtly wavy texture to shine through. After I’m done blow-drying, I’m shocked at how my hair not only looks instantaneously thicker, like each strand was plumped, but feels softer and smoother.

You also don’t feel a sticky residue in your strands as you run your fingers through it. And you can do that all you please, because touching your hair won’t reverse the effects, either.

Jen Atkin, I believe you did just make a breakthrough in physics.