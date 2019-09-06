Ouai’s New Dry Shampoo Is Even Stronger Than Its Original Cult-Favorite Formula

Image zoom Courtesy

Anyone who has ever picked up a can of dry shampoo knows that not all formulas are created equal. Some are great for soaking up oil, while others are basically glorified texturzing sprays. Some go on clear, but many leave a crunchy, white powdery residue on your hair.

In an ideal world, every dry shampoo would live up to the promises on its label, but the fact is they don't. That's why when a dry shampoo is actually good, you see it getting endorsed by beauty editors, celebrities, hairstylists, and all over social media. Since launching in 2016, Ouai's Dry Shampoo has become a cult-favorite because it gets rid of both oil and product buildup in hair, plus gives it a bit of grit that's ideal for styling textured waves, loose ponytails, top knots, or whatever style you're currently into. Oh, it also smells so divine, that brand founder celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin turned the scent into a fragrance.

RELATED: 7 Dry Shampoos That Won't Weigh Down Fine Hair

Whether you just did an intense HIIT class or life has made you too busy to maintain your regular hair-washing schedule, there are some days when you need something that's a level up from your favorite dry shampoo. That's where Ouai's Super Dry Shampoo comes in. Available today, this formula is a super-charged version of the brand's best-selling can.

The extra-absorbent dry shampoo is made with volumizing rice starch, detoxifying volcanic minerals, and strengthening rhodiola rosea extract. Like the original, Super Dry Shampoo is infused with Ouai's Melrose Place fragrance. A scent that contains notes of rose, bergamot, lychee, cedar-wood, and white musk. Despite extra-powerful formula, it won't leave residue behind. Once you spray it on your roots, gently massage your scalp to help it fully absorb.

VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon

In addition to sparing you from shampooing your hair more often, Ouai has also partnered with Period.org in celebration of Super Dry Shampoo's launch. The brand is donating $20,000 to the organization to help end period stigmatization and supply menstrual hygiene products to those in need.

Ouai's Super Dry Shampoo is available for $24 at Theouai.com and Sephora.com.