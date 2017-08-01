Ouai's New Product Is Bringing Kendall Jenner Hair Closer Within Reach

Fact: everything hairstylist Jen Atkin touches turns to gold—not in the actual sense, but the many styles she creates for stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Kim Kardashian have the sort of shine that can be equated to that of a precious metal. The pro's range of hair products have achieved somewhat of a cult status in the beauty world, reason being that they're so good, it's almost as if she's made a house call.

Today, Atkin added the Ouai Smooth Spray to the ever-expanding range of products, which promises to simultaneously serve as a heat protectant, detangler, frizz-fighter, shine booster, and leave-in conditioner. The list of abilities is almost as long as Daenerys Stormborn's full title in Game of Thrones—you know, of house Targaryen, first of her name, etc, etc—and the only thing the product doesn't do is the dishes.

Simply apply a veil to damp hair before picking up the round brush and blow dryer, and experience the smoothest, friction-free blowout ever. The hydrolyzed proteins used in the formula provide add a protective shield against the heat, while a mixture of vitamin E, amino acids, and panthenol to condition your strands while preventing breakage.

Because of the lightweight texture, the fine mist won't weight down equally-fine strands, though it proves to be hydrating enough to give curls of any structure the moisture they need.

Score a bottle right now for $26 at sephora.com. Your hair will thank you.