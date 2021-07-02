This Hair Spray Is Like a Makeup Setting Spray for Your Hair
It even kept my hair frizz-free in a heatwave.
Some personal news: I'm retracting every good thing I've said about summer because the first heatwave of the season is no joke. In New York, peak temperatures have been in the triple digits — with humidity.
My electricity bill is also going be in the triple digits, too, thanks to my AC. My laundry pile is next level because I keep sweating through my clothes twice a day, and my hair is frizzy, yet moist from sticking to the back of my neck.
While I have barely moved from my WFH setup in front of my AC unit all week, I have had to venture out to a few work-related functions, which is where Oribe's Tres Set Structure Hair Spray comes into play.
Despite its name, this product isn't a regular hairspray. It's actually a setting spray that comes out of the can as a mousse. And unlike other setting products, you actually use it on damp, clean hair, as you would with a primer, such as a leave-in conditioner or heat protectant.
Tres Set helps hold styles while simultaneously adding volume, thanks to polymers and pea protein. It also won't leave your hair dry and crunchy like a typical hair spray, which will also get sticky if you apply too much and it melts in the heat.
Instead of applying it directly from the bottle onto my hair, I like to spray a dollop of the mouse into my palm and then run it through my hair in sections. Then, I blow dry and flat iron my hair as usual, psych myself up, and go out into the unbearable heat. Typically, my straight 1C hair is frizzy by the time I walk to the subway, but this spray keeps it smoother. Not to mention, my hair feels ridiculously soft when I run my fingers through it.
If loving a $44 hair spray is wrong, I don't ever want to be right.
The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Oribe's Tres Set Structure Hair Spray despite the $44 price tag.