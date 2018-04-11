Here's How to Use Hair Wax on Super-Long Hair

Put a can of texture spray in front of me, and I’ll show you how to create an effortlessly undone hairstyle Mary-Kate Olsen would be proud to wear. Hand me hair wax, and your hair will probably look like shit. I literally have no idea how to use it.

After chatting with some of my female friends and colleagues, I realized I wasn’t alone when it came to my complete lack of hair-wax knowledge. That’s probably because it’s primarily marketed towards those with short hair (and also men), and is known for its ability to create piece-y, tousled, and spiked hairstyles. The consistency of wax is solid and gummy, kind of what heated candle wax would feel like between your fingers, which is easy to work through shorter hair. When your hair falls past your chin, it’s hard to evenly distribute the thick, gooey product without it gunking up or knotting your hair. Oribe’s latest take on hair wax, though, changes all this for long-haired girls, and I’m full-on obsessed.

The Flash Form Finishing Spray Wax, an ultra-fine spray wax, is a game-changer for anyone with long hair. It adds separation to waves and curls, and creates a tousled, messy texture. Those are the same exact benefits of a traditional, solid wax, but because of its spray-on consistency, it’s easier to apply and work through hair. You don’t have to worry as much about evenly distributing the product, or gunking up one spot, because the mist lightly coats your hair while still providing the same look. It’s relatively weightless, too, so you can still run your fingers through your hair.

My hair air-dries pretty straight with some very subtle waves, and a few root-to-tip sprays of this product gave my hair separation and mimicked what a day at the beach in the salt air could do.

So what makes it any different than the brand’s cult-classic Dry Texturizing Spray? Instead of a matte finish, it gives your hair a healthy, light-catching sheen, just like that tub of wax you could never figure out how to use.