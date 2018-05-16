This $68 Hairstyling Crème Gives Me a Good Hair Day Every Time I Use It

My blow-dryer and I were never chill. Despite watching hundreds of stylists blow out my hair, I never figured out how to master the art. My hair always ended up frizzy, tangled, and definitely not voluminous. Oribe's Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Crème ($68; bluemercury.com), though, has mended my relationship with my blow-dryer because it makes blow outs totally foolproof.

It's only downside is that it's a whopping $68, but once you hear about what it can do to your hair, you'll probably forget about how much it costs. Well, at least I do.

The product has a transformative formulation. It applies as a cream and transforms into an oil within seconds, moisturizing your hair. Then, it somehow changes into a powder, providing a boost of volume and memory so that your hair looks great longer.

On top of all that, it protects against the heat of your blow-dryer, and makes your hair softer and shinier in the process thanks to restorative, replenishing, and moisturizing ingredients.

All you have to do is pump a quarter-size dollop into your hands and work through damp hair. Take your blow-dryer and dry as normal, whether that means rough-drying or using a round brush. As your hair dries, you'll find that it feels and looks smoother, with fewer flyaways. A combination of rice, soy bean, and quinoa extracts make your hair appear fuller, too.

I have a good hair day every single time I use it, and for me, that's worth shelling out the $68.