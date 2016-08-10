See the Greatest Scrunchies in Olympic History

Doug Pensinger/Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 10, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

All hail the mighty scrunchie! Whether worn in your middle school picture or ironically for a '90s throwback party, there's no denying its power, and the Olympic Games every few years only drive that point home. The scrunchie is a popular among the gymnastic and figure skating circles in particular, and with good reason—aside from keeping hair out of the way, it's easy to coordinate with both leotards and glitter-flecked skating costumes alike. We took a retrospective look at Olympic ceremonies of years past and rounded up the most-memorable scrunchies from 1976 to today. Scroll down to see the greatest scrunchie moments from the Olympic Games, spanning a timeline of almost 30 years.

1 of 20 ABC Photo Archives

Debbie Wilcox, 1976

The very first scrunchie sighting at the Olympics was back in 1976, when U.S. gymnast Debbie Wilcox wore a massive white version to the Montreal event.

Advertisement
2 of 20 Bob Thomas/Getty

Tracy Wilson, 1988

Wilson's gigantic, ribbon-adorned scrunchie was a definitive look of the decade.

3 of 20 David Madison/Getty

Kristi Yamaguchi, 1992

At the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, Yamaguchi complemented her metallic ensemble with a gold ribbon scrunchie.

Advertisement
4 of 20 Tony Duffy/Allsport

Dominique Dawes, 1992

U.S. gymnast Dominique Dawes donned a white scrunchie just before taking the balance beam.

Advertisement
5 of 20 Sal Veder/AP Images

Nancy Kerrigan, 1992

All white everything! A white scrunchie was the final element in Kerrigan's crisp, jewel-adorned skating uniform.

Advertisement
6 of 20 Chris Cole/Allsport

Tonya Harding, 1994

Harding tied off her French braid with a sizeable red scrunchie.

Advertisement
7 of 20 Pascal Rondeau/Allsport

Nancy Kerrigan, 1994

At the '94 Games, Kerrigan complemented another all-white getup with a matching scrunchie. 

Advertisement
8 of 20 Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

Shannon Miller, 1996

Though U.S. gymnast Shannon Miller wasn't pleased with her first vault, her white ruffled scrunchie was a total win.

Advertisement
9 of 20 Ed Reinke/AP Photo

Dominique Dawes, 1996

Dawes mirrored the effect of her red, star-spangled leotard with a coordinating scrunchie.

Advertisement
10 of 20 Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

Shannon Miller, 1996

Miller's oversized white scrunchie makes a second appearance at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Advertisement
11 of 20 Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Tara Lipinski, 1998

In true 1998 fashion, Tara Lipinski matched her blue skating outfit to a sparkly blue scrunchie at the Nagano Olympics.

Advertisement
12 of 20 Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Jie Ling, 2000

Most decorated scrunchie ever? Chinese gymnast Jie Ling rocked a feathered accessory while competing at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. 

Advertisement
13 of 20 Andy Lyons/Getty

Annia Hatch, 2004

A bold red scrunchie (and some well-placed blue eyeshadow) topped off Hatch's patriotic getup.

Advertisement
14 of 20 Franck Fife/AFP

Viktoria Pavuk, 2006

A muted orange scrunchie kept Hungarian skater Viktoria Pavuk's ponytail anchored, spin after spin.

Advertisement
15 of 20 Julian Finney/Getty

Yang Yilin, 2008

A set of star-shaped hair clips and glitter hair gel complemented Yilin's bold red scrunchie. 

Advertisement
16 of 20 Julian Finney/Getty

Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson, 2008

It's a coup d'scrunchie! While Liukin opted to continue the hot pink color scheme into her updo, her teammate Johnson went for a thinner gold scrunchie.

Advertisement
17 of 20 Ronald Martinez/Getty

Gabby Douglas, 2012

Douglas swept her layers back using a metallic purple scrunchie at the 2012 games in London.

Advertisement
18 of 20 Ronald Martinez/Getty

McKayla Maroney, 2012

What's more memorable: Maroney's signature smirk, or her large white scrunchie? We'd say it's about even.

Advertisement
19 of 20 Yuri Kadobnov/AFP

Elizaveta Ukolova, 2014

Scrunchies seemed to take a hiatus at the Sochi Olympics back in 2014—save for the updo worn by Czech Republic skater Elizaveta Ukolova, who contrasted her navy getup with a red accessory.

Advertisement
20 of 20 BenStansall/AFP

Laurie Hernandez, 2016

The scrunchie powered on strong through the 2016 Rio Olympics, as demonstrated by gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!