Olaplex's On-Sale Serum Restores "Softness, Shine, and Strength" to Brillo-Like Hair, Shoppers Say

It’s a celebrity staple, too.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

Amazon Prime Olaplex Sale
Photo: Courtesy Olaplex

Olaplex is the caviar of hair care brands. The brand's entrance to the market felt like an insider secret that was recommended by professionals and celebrity stylists. It has since taken over the market and is often posited as the last word when it comes to hair treatment and repair. And if only one Olaplex product is to be highlighted, it should be the celebrity- and shopper-favorite No. 3 Hair Perfector, which is 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

Olaplex sales do not come around very often, so this is a momentous occasion. The product is to thank for preserving Kim Kardashian's bleach blonde locks as well as the strands of over 64,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating.

Olaplex's first two products (No. 1 and 2) are salon-grade and cannot be bought over the counter. The No. 3 Perfector is the home version of these — it repairs broken bonds that hold together the keratin fibers that protect your hair and keep it strong.

APD: Olaplex Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com

To use it, you apply it to wet but not washed hair and leave it on for anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour depending on personal preference. After applying Hair Perfector, head into the shower and go through your shampoo and conditioner routine. Ultimately, it will rebuild broken hair bonds, making hair overall stronger and reducing frizz, flyaways, and breakage.

One pleased reviewer wrote that they decided to use this after bleaching their hair, which ended up destroying their curls. Thankfully they witnessed incredible results after just one use of Olaplex's Hair Perfector. "My hair looked like Brillo when it was dry…I couldn't comb through it," they said, but after using it for the first time, "my hair felt like hair again, I was able to blow dry it straight with a comb, and not a single hair got stuck or broke off on the brush…It's soft, shiny, and super strong."

Another shopper shared that although they don't have damaged or dyed hair, they still found this useful on their curls, "I have 2A, 2C, 3A, and 3B curls…but I'm always trying to get my looser curls to match the 3B curls. After one [30 minute] use all my curls are more defined."

Whether you're looking for something to repair damaged, brittle hair or just need a product to amplify your locks, Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is the answer, according to a slew of celebs and over 64,000 shoppers.

Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals:

