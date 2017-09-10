This Dry Shampoo Will Make It Through TSA Every Time

If you've stopped tallying the number of dry shampoo cans you've had to give up to TSA while going through airport security, Nunzio Saviano has your solution for never having to travel without your trusty dry shampoo again.

Enter the award-winning hairstylist's Dry Shampoo Blotting Sheets. Using the same rice paper as his cult-favorite blotting papers (Khloe Kardashian swears by them), Saviano infused them with an oil-absorbing powder formula that works to soak up excess grease from hair. The best part? Not only does a pack of these dry shampoo sheets take up less space in your bag, they also don't leave behind any powdery residue that often weighs hair down and makes it appear dull. Instead, strands look as soft and shiny as they do after a fresh blowout.

Courtesy $24/50 SHOP NOW

RELATED: How to Use a Root Touch-Up Kit Without Ruining Your Hair Color

"A lot of my clients love the idea of dry shampoo but are turned off by the dull, heavy feel of traditional spray products. My sheets deliver the results clients are looking for without the negative side effects," says Saviano.

To use them, simply pass one of the sheets over your hair and scalp as needed. To ensure all oil is absorbed lightly press on the areas that need some extra attention.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

Add ordering a pack of 50 sheets off Amazon on your to-do list before your next trip.