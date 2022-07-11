The Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said "Helped Tremendously" with Hair Growth Is 52% Off Now for Prime Day

Shoppers in their 70s noticed “immediate results” from the thickening formula.

Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving

Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After retiring as a student athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, power lifter, yogi, and triathlete, and is especially passionate about educating readers on fitness gear and injury prevention products. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 and became a shopping writer for Shape and Instyle covering the health and wellness space. A long-time fan of beauty Youtube and TikTok, Chloe spends her free time obsessing over the newest skincare trends and hair products. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chloe has also spent hours researching and writing the latest data and CDC developments in order to recommend the most up-to-date personal safety products to Health and Shape readers. She graduated with honors from Brown University's Literary Arts program in 2021.

Published on July 11, 2022
From stress to aging, there are dozens of factors that can trigger hair loss. You may notice a thinner mane over a period of years, or in the case of Alyssa Milano, rather suddenly. During a bout of Covid-19, the actress noticed she was losing strands faster than normal, and she wasn't alone. Studies have found a link between the virus and hair-thinning within the months following infection. When asked how she restored her hair's fullness, Milano told Twitter followers that "Nioxin shampoo and conditioner helped tremendously."

Nioxin's offers a range of six hair growth systems, which address a spectrum of scalp thinning from light to progressed. On sale for Amazon Prime Day, the Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo is intended for natural hair (opposed to dyed hair) with progressed thinning, according to the brand. Formulated with cleansing peppermint oil, it removes dirt, oil, dandruff, and other forms of buildup from the scalp to strengthen existing roots and create an environment for new growth.

Shop now: $21 (Originally $44); amazon.com

"After one use, I had immediate results," wrote a shopper in their 70s who began losing hair due to stress. "I've been using the Nioxin system at the recommendation of a hair stylist for almost a year now, and I don't plan on ever using anything else," wrote another user, adding that the formula will "help with the overall appearance of your hair loss" by giving it volume. "[This] delivers results," wrote a third reviewer. "It has been about two and a half months now and the new hair is now about 2 inches long."While Amazon's annual Prime Day sale begins tomorrow, you can already score this growth-promoting shampoo for 52 percent off its regular price while it's still in stock.

