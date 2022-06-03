This Hair Growth Shampoo Is a "Favorite" of Nicole Kidman's — and Shoppers See "Big Changes" After Use
Let's talk about hair. It's a tricky topic for many people, especially those who struggle with thin, fine hair or, even worse but very common these days, hair loss. Nevertheless, it's an important one to discuss. Your hair and scalp, much like your skin, deserve a level of attention and care they don't often get — which is why conversations around scalp and hair health have really picked up in recent years.
Celebrities are speaking out about their own struggles with hair loss, like Carolyn Murphy, who recently shared her post-COVID hair loss journey with her 517,000 Instagram followers, or Alyssa Milano, who also dealt with thinning strands after getting COVID. Now, Nicole Kidman, who recently joined Vegamour as an investor and brand advocate, is tackling the topic, sharing some of the products she's trusted to bring her signature tresses back to life after years of daily styling and a high-stress career.
Of course, we were particularly curious to learn about the Vegamour products that earned Kidman's stamp of approval, and luckily, she called out some of her go-tos, of which the best-selling Shampoo & Conditioner Kit made the cut. (She also mentioned the GRO Hair Serum, GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum, and the GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager as some other "personal favorites.")
The Kidman-approved shampoo and conditioner are both packed with good-for-your-hair ingredients that work together to stimulate new growth, reduce shedding, and enhance shine. Both formulas are made with the brand's signature microencapsulated vegan b-SILK protein that gives hair a glass-like shine and nurtures and protects the fibers for healthier hair over time. There's also wild harvested marula oil, organic murumuru butter, and ximenia oil to condition, hydrate and fight potentially damaging free radicals, as well as red clover that can potentially inhibit or slow down production of DHT — a compound known to make hair fall out faster.
Shoppers who've used both the shampoo and conditioner are amazed by the "big changes" they're seeing in their hair after regular use. "I've experienced significant improvement in the look and feel of my hair since using the products," read a review. "I'm pleased at the new growth."
One customer mentioned that their hair has been "the best it's ever been with using [the shampoo and conditioner]." calling it, "soft, silky, and shiny." Another praised this shampoo and conditioner for reducing their bald spots in less than a month, and finally, many reviewers deemed it "the best hair growth product on the market." We're sold.
The top-rated shampoo and conditioner kit usually costs $96, but it's currently 10 percent off for a limited time. Though pricier than some options on the market, many customers agree that it's worth it, with one pointing out that the kit lasted them about two months.
Shop some more of the Kidman-approved Vegamour products. Your hair (and scalp) will thank you.
