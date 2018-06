3 of 7 AbacaUSA; WireImage

Try a Floppy Bow

Dig a ribbon from your wrapping paper stash and try this easy look: Cut a piece long enough to wrap around your head twice. Position it at the base of your neck, pull the sides up behind your ears and tie in a loose bow. Twist the bow off to one side for an irresistibly adorable look like Zooey Deschanel and Jessica Capshaw.