New Hair Color, New Makeup

2 of 8 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

If You're Going Platinum Blond

When channeling your inner blond ambition a la Gwen Stefani, make sure to keep soft blushes and an inky black mascara around to ease the transition. "Instead of giving you frame work, the color is taking it away by making your hair line practically disappear, so concentrate on giving the face structure," says Kate Lee, who has worked with Anne Hathaway and Kate Bosworth. "Be subtle with your choice of color and go for muted blushes a few shades darker than your skin tone." Lee recommends blending the color under your cheekbones, jaw line, and in the socket of your eye, and veering away from your hairline with any heavy foundation as your newly-bleached hair will pick up the color. "You can create a flush of color to the front of the cheek so as to not appear too monochromatic, and one of my favorite couplings with this look is to curl the lashes and add a generous amount of mascara," she adds.



Try on Gwen Stefani's platinum layers now!