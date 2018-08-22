The 9 New Hair Products We're Splurging on For Fall

Courtesy

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Erin Lukas
Aug 22, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Money might not buy you happiness, but it can get you some of fall's new haircare products — and in turn, a season full of good hair days. 

Fall 2018 brings a ton of new launches that promise big results — but they also come with a pretty big price tag. Seasoned beauty lovers know that just because something is expensive doesn't mean it's worth it. Finding out what is, though, is our job.

So, which of this season's pricey beauty drops are worth skipping your acai bowls and Ubers to afford? Keep scrolling to get the complete list of new expensive haircare products worth splurging on for fall. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Body Builder 

Get the exact volume level you want with Living Proof's body-boosting hairspray. Its nozzle adjusts the size and rate of product that gets sprayed onto to your hair. Plus, the body-building polymers give hair lift that isn't heavy or sticky — no matter what setting you're on. 

2 of 9 Courtesy

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub 

If you're ready to jump on the current scalp health trend, Ouai's take on the product is a good place to start. It's a deep cleansing scrub formulated with exfoliating sugar, probiotics, and nourishing coconut oil. Upon contact with your scalp it turns into a rich, gentle foam that doesn't cause irritation. 

3 of 9 Courtesy

IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray

With this spray you don't need to go to a salon to get Keratin treatment-level smoothness. The heat-activated formula has a formaldehyde-free polymer that coats the hair the same way the infamous salon treatment does. As an added bonus, the spray also protects hair from heat damage and helps cut down blow-drying time.  

4 of 9 Courtesy

Haristory Pow(d)er On!

Don't write this dry shampoo off because it has powder in its name — it really doesn't leave any residue on hair. Use it to extend the life of your last shampoo, to add volume at the roots, or grit to your strands to help braids and updos hold. 

5 of 9 Courtesy

Kérastase Laque Noire Strong Hold Hairspray 

Hairspray might have a reputation for making hair look shellacked, but it's actually the key to a good hair day. Luckily, there are exceptions that'll help your waves hold without any crunchiness. Kérastase's strong hold hairspray locks styles in place, but hair still feels soft. 

6 of 9 Courtesy

Bumble and bumble Bb. Thickening Great Body Blow Dry Creme 

Think of this heat-protectant blowout creme like filler for your hair. It swells each individual strand so that you get more body from root to end without any stiffness or heaviness. 

7 of 9 Courtesy

R+Co Neon Lights Dry Oil Spray 

What do you get when you package a bunch of rich oils into a spray? The one product you need to make dull, dry hair look soft and shiny again. Bonus: Unlike actual oils, this spray is guaranteed not to leave your hair looking (and feeling) greasy. 

8 of 9 Courtesy

Oribe Power Drops Color Preservation Booster 

Instead of investing on a whole new lineup of color-protecting products after you get your hair dyed, include Oribe's booster in your current routine. When you add a few drops of it to any hair product, you'll prevent your new color from fading. 

9 of 9 Courtesy

Ouidad VitaCurl + Soft Defining Mousse 

This mousse is nothing like the one your mom used to use in the '80s. Infused with essential oils, it hydrates hair as it simultaneously adds definition and volume to curls. 

