From Gabrielle Union to Ashley Greene: See the Best Star Makeovers of the Season So Far!

Do blondes have more fun? Celebrities seem to think so! A slew of stars have gone golden in the past few months, and we rounded up all the before and after photos, complete with pro tips and advice on changing your color. For instance, if you're craving a lighter hue, you might have to ease up on the styling. "Once you've transformed your hair from dark to light, it may be a little weaker and needs extra TLC to keep it protected from UV rays and thermal heat styling," hairstylist Larry Sims told us. Are you ready to lighten up? Click through the gallery to see the photos!

