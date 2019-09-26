The Secret to Super Shiny Hair Is Scalp Scrub, and This is the Only One You Need

Image zoom Instagram

When it comes to hair care, NatureLab Tokyo’s products have become my go-tos. The Japanese beauty brand doesn’t use any harsh chemicals, sulfates, or parabens in its formulas — instead, the company relies on “botanical technology” and clean ingredients that help keep strands healthy and happy. After turning me on to its volumizing shampoo and conditioner, I’ve started using a few more goodies from the line, including this clarifying scalp scrub.

The Perfect Shine Clarifying Scalp Scrub is one of NatureLab Tokyo’s latest additions that’s meant to “remove product build up and impurities to reveal a natural shine.” The color-safe scrub is made with tons of nourishing and gentle ingredients like grape stem cells (revitalization), hyaluronic acid (hydration), pearl extract (antioxidant), and platinum fiber (for a lustrous finish). Plus, it uses sugar crystals for a light exfoliation that won’t damage your tresses. The product is part of the brand’s “Perfect Shine” collection, which is meant for dull hair — NatureLab Tokyo claims that “80 percent of consumers saw an improvement in hair luster and shine in 30 days” after using its products.

I have oily hair that I often use dry shampoo in, so I’m always looking for a good product to get rid of buildup while also leaving my hair soft instead of feeling stripped. That’s why I love the Perfect Shine Clarifying Scalp Scrub so much, because it keeps my scalp fresh while maintaining hydrated (not greasy!) strands. I always air dry my hair, so I’m hyper-aware of anything that weighs it down. Also — it smells fantastic. It’s super light yet noticeable, and reminds me of a soft waft from a linden tree on a spring day. NatureLab describes its scent as “refreshingly light, with notes of violet and almond.”

Compared to other scrubs I’ve used before, I like that the sugar granules in this one don’t dissolve immediately once placed on my scalp, so it feels like there’s at least a couple of minutes of scrubbing action happening. It also lathers and foams up really well, so it feels like you’re using shampoo. You’re only supposed to use the scrub once a week in place of your usual shampoo, but I use it twice a week sometimes because it’s just that good. And it’s not only left my hair super soft and shiny after every use — I’ve also noticed frizz reduction.

The Perfect Shine Clarifying Scalp Scrub is still racking up reviews on Amazon, but take it from me: If you’ve been looking for a heavenly-scented, clarifying hair treatment that gives you shiny, happy locks, you’ll want to add it to your cart.