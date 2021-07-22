5 Updo Ideas for When Your Twist-Out Doesn't Go As Planned

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As the saying goes, practice makes perfect — and this is a phrase that definitely applies to twist-outs.

While some are able to master the style right off the bat, it can take others a little longer to get there. But no matter your skill level, many of us have experienced a so-called "twist-out fail."

Sometimes it's a matter of unraveling your twists before they're completely dry, other times it's because you didn't use the right products. Either way, it sucks. But just because your look didn't go as planned, doesn't mean you need to throw your hair in a head wrap and call it a day (unless you actually want to, of course). There are a plethora of updo options for you, and if all else fails, you can always just pick your hair out and rock an afro.

To give you a few ideas, we spoke with celebrity hairstylist and Cantu ambassador Angela Stevens. All of her suggestions and tips, ahead.

Twisted Pompadour

Let none other than the gorgeous Janelle Monae be your style inspiration for this look, but keep in mind that the length of your hair will dictate your styling options. If you have a tapered cut like Monae, feel free to pick out the top of your hair and let it flow freely. However, if you have some more length around the sides and back of your head then you'll want to follow Stevens' styling tips.

"Section off some hair at the top of your head for bangs," she shares. "Then spray the remaining loose hair with Cantu Avocado Hydrating Curling Cream. From there, create one loose flat twist along the nape of your neck from right to left, securing the twist with bobby pins. Twist the sectioned off bangs and join with the first flat twist."

When you're done, feel free to lay down your edges using your go-to edge control, or let them stay textured if that's more your jam.

Bantu Knots

Bantu knots are a quick and easy way to create a structural updo with minimal effort — and you can even keep the same parts you used to create your twists to speed things up. Simply re-do your two-strand twists, or twist the entire section of hair around your finger, then wrap it around the base of the hair. Secure with either a bobby pin or hair elastic.

If you're looking for a smooth finish, simply spritz the hair with some water and apply a gel or pomade to the hair before you start twisting.

Crown Braid

Crown braids are nothing if not regal, but that doesn't mean they're complicated to craft. Even comedian Quinta B did hers herself.

"First, moisturize your scalp with Cantu Tea Tree & Jojoba Hair & Scalp Oil, follow up by parting your hair into classic pigtails," says Stevens. "Then, create two french braids. Join and pin them with bobby pins."

Seriously, it's as simple as that.

Faux Hawk

Once your hair is out of twists, start off by smoothing out the sides using your favorite gel. We love Eco Styler's Olive Oil Styling Gel. "Then grab two medium sized naturally-colored hair clips and brushing up each side, place the clips upward for a simple and refined look," says Stevens.

If you want to add a little extra oomph to the look, add in a cute hairband like Tamera Mowry.

Curly Bun

"First, apply Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Cream," Stevens suggests, in order to add softness and shine. Next, brush your hair upwards and secure with a hair tie.

"If you have thicker hair and want to achieve a sleek low ponytail or high bun, create the ponytail with half the head of hair, then slick up the remaining hair around the previously made ponytail," the hairstylist advises. "This maximizes hair control."