The 6 Best Hair Steamers for Deep Conditioning Your Coils and Curls

While there's (finally) a plethora of natural haircare products on the market, there's only one ingredient that can truly keep your curls and coils hydrated: water. That's why more and more people are on the hunt for the best hair steamer.

"Natural hair can have a tendency to suffer from dryness due to the natural oils from the scalp not being able travel down the hair shaft to coat the curly strands," says Michelle O'Connor, global artistic director for Matrix haircare. "Steam opens up an avenue for water to penetrate hair that has low porosity by opening up the cuticle and allowing for better penetration of shampoos and conditioners."

Traditionally, steamers and misting machines (O'Connor will explain the difference in a sec) have only been available for professional use. However, while you technically can buy a salon-grade tool for your home, more and more space-saving options are starting to become available — and they're multipurpose.

"Mist has smaller water molecules than steam, thus seemingly having a greater level of penetration ability," the stylist shares. "Generally misting machines are commercial for in-salon use only. Another use for a hand-held steamer is to be used for stretching and elongation of the more tightly coiled hair patterns. This creates volume and maximizes visible length. You can also use steam heat as a second or third day curl refresher."

Using a steamer or mister can help you get the most out of your deep conditioning treatment as well. O'Connor recommends using Matrix's Total Results Miracle Creator Multi-Tasking Hair Mask on wash day, while the brand's Total Results Miracle Creator Multi-Tasking Treatment, which acts as a leave-in, is best for refreshing day two or three hair.

Ahead, we've rounded up the six best hair steamers for at-home use so your curls and coils can be the healthiest they've ever been once outside officially opens back up.

Kingsteam 2-in-1 Ozone Hair and Facial Steamer

Give yourself a well-deserved hair and face treatment with this two-in-one deal that currently has a 4.5-star review on Amazon. Buyers have shared that it's the perfect tool to help with hydration, especially if you have type 4 low porosity hair.

Artist Hand Professional Hair Steamer

If you're really missing the salon experience, then this is the steamer for you. Turn on your favorite show or pick up your current read and use the timing function to let the steam run for anywhere between zero to 60 minutes, then adjust the temperature setting between high and low and you'll be good to go.

The Q-Redew Hair Steamer

While having an at-home salon experience may seem like a good idea, the reality is not all of us have the space — that's why the Q-Redew Hair Steamer has quickly grown a cult following. This multipurpose tool helps to elongate hair, refreshes without having to rewash, boosts volume, and of course, gives your deep conditioner that extra oomph.

Vicarko Hair Steamer and Thermal Heat Cap

If you want to sit on the couch as you do your hair, and you're not a fan of getting water all over the living room, this steamer and thermal heat cap is a great option. Simply apply your hair treatment of choice, put on a shower cap (you can also spritz a bit of water into the cap before putting it on), then add the tool on top. Once you're good to go, just plug it in and adjust the heat settings.

Debecty Microwavable Heat Cap

After you've microwaved your post-wash snack, throw in this heat cap for around one minute and use it as a part of your treatment for a totally hands-free experience. Just don't forget to put a shower cap on beforehand.

Boloye Soft Bonnet Hood Hair Dryer Attachment

If you have a blow dryer that you want to put to good use, use this bonnet hood attachment as a steaming hack. Simply apply the treatment to your wet hair, put a shower cap on top, place the nose of the blow dryer inside the hose, and of course put the attachment on and adjust to fit, then turn the dryer on.