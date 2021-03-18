The 7 Best '90s-Inspired Clips for Thick, Curly Hair
These will actually stay in place all day.
Having thick, curly hair is nothing if not a blessing. But finding cute hair accessories that either don't pop out five minutes later or won't even clip on in the first place, is no easy battle. Truth is, before this last decade, natural hair was an afterthought (if even a thought at all) to the mainstream industry, so our options were few.
Thankfully, the world has progressed, and finding the best hair clips for thick hair isn't as hard as it used to be. Furthermore, a bunch of the accessories we couldn't wear back in the '90s have made a comeback, so now's our time to shine.
Ahead, seven of our favorite '90s-inspired hair clips for thick, curly hair.
Afroani Rainbow Crocodile Hair Clip
This multicolored hair clip adds the perfect colorful touch to any of your curly styles. And while you shouldn't be planning to get rid of them any time soon, it's good to know that they're made from ellulose acetate, a greener alternative to plastic.
To shop: $7; afroanishop.com
Iridescent Rhinestone Black Snapback Hair Clip
When you want to add a little sparkle to your hair, reach for these beautiful hair accessories. Each set contains two clips.
To shop: $15; mochamane.com
scunci Extra Large No Slip Jaw Clip
Wanting the ease of pulling your hair back shouldn't only be a privilege afforded to those who want to blow out their hair. This extra large clip will get the job done no matter your texture.
To shop: $5; target.com
BP. 3-Pack Hair Clips
With warmer weather just around the corner (please, God) this set of clips is perfect for the new season. Since most of us are keeping our makeup at a minimum these days, use these colorful and cute accessories to jazz up your look on your next grocery run.
To shop: $12; nordstrom.com
Pearl Cultura Hair Clips
Who says pearls only need to be worn around your neck? Relive your middle school days (but still feel like an adult) with these jumbo clips that can actually grasp your hair.
To shop: $8; target.com
France Luxe 'Volume' Rectangle Barrette
This is not your average barrette. This clip will be able to secure and hold your thick curls all day long — or until you're ready to take it out.
To shop: $28; nordstrom.com
Revlon Contour Grip Clips
If you're looking for a clip with good grip, but don't necessarily want to go for the jumbo variety, give these ones a try. They feature double grips to ensure they stay put.
To shop: $4; target.com