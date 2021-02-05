The 6 Best Box Dyes for Natural Hair
Here's what to look for.
The thought of dyeing your natural hair at home might sound like an overwhelming task.
Maybe you've contemplated the idea, but you're not quite sure where to begin. However, rest assured, it's much easier than you think.
The key factor that makes the difference between making at-home coloring a success (or a disaster), is the box dye you use.
"A great at-home hair dye is one that has a good color deposit so you can effectively cover your hair's existing color," says celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble. "Look for lines that have variations in tones so you can find the best color for you."
Most box dyes come with the essential tools to assist you with your application, and easy instructions explaining how to mix and apply your color. "To make sure the dye doesn't cause any irritation, I always recommend doing a patch test behind your ear 24 hours before coloring. Also, ensure your hair is washed and clean, I like to use my Coconut Milk & Avocado Oil Shampoo on my clients."
Some other things to remember when coloring your own hair include: basing your scalp, protecting your work area, and wearing gloves. You should always keep in mind that dye will stain anything it touches — so it's essential to cover everywhere it could reach.
Ready to get started? Great! Below, we've shared six of our favorite box dyes for natural hair.
Adore Plus
Infused with vitamin E, jojoba oil, and natural proteins, this semi-permanent dye helps to repair damaged cuticles and provide a healthy, resilient shine. The exclusive formula is free of ammonia, peroxide, and alcohol and offers a perfect blend of natural ingredients to condition the hair.
To shop: $8; amazon.com
Clairol Professional Texture and Tones Permanent Hair Color
This ammonia-free hair color is specifically created for relaxed and natural hair. The luxurious, moisture-rich, conditioning, and anti-fade formula contains natural protein and jojoba for long-lasting color and shine.
To shop: $7; amazon.com
Creme Of Nature Pure Honey Color Boost
Get bold, vibrant color in just 15 minutes with this new semi-permanent, hydrating color boost. Enriched with pure honey, the non-drying cream conditions and nourishes each strand as it colors, helping to protect against breakage.
To shop: $8; amazon.com
Dark and Lovely Ultra Vibrant Go Intense Hair Dye
Add visible, long-lasting, fade-resistant color to your natural hair with this super pigmented dye. The nourishing drip-free formula features an anti-drying gel that is infused with hydrating olive oil, to provide high-impact shine and ultra-smoothness.
To shop: $7; amazon.com
Madison Reed Permanent Hair Color
This Smart 8-Free permanent hair color is free of harsh ingredients and provides hair-loving nutrients including keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root. There's no need to be afraid if you are trying color for the first time, professional, licensed hair colorists are standing by to review your photos and offer support via phone, text, and chat.
To shop: $22; madison-reed.com
Shea Moisture Nourishing Hair Color
This ammonia-free hair color gently, yet effectively, colors your hair. The ultra-hydrating solution includes shea butter to provide intense moisture, minimize damage, and reveals a softer, silkier, healthy appearance.
To shop: $10; amazon.com
This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.