Natural hair is one of beauty's top trends. Whether your hair is curly or wavy, thick or fine, natural experts offer the best tips for the most cutting-edge hairstyles. Try on haircuts and braided looks worn by Hollywood's most gorgeous African-American celebrities using our virtual makeover tool, and see if you'd look better in a short afro like Lupita Nyong'o or thick curls like Solange Knowles. Then discover our editors' favorite products keep unprocessed or black hair naturally gorgeous.

Natural hair is one of beauty's top trends. Whether your hair is curly or wavy, thick or fine, natural experts offer the best tips for the most cutting-edge hairstyles. Try on haircuts and braided looks worn by Hollywood's most gorgeous African-American celebrities using our virtual makeover tool, and see if you'd look better in a short afro like Lupita Nyong'o or thick curls like Solange Knowles. Then discover our editors' favorite products keep unprocessed or black hair naturally gorgeous.