Heads Up: The Mullet Is Making a Comeback  

Image zoom Sallyhershberger

In 2019, we saw an onslaught of nostaglic haircuts. Case in point: the bowl cut decided to walk again so other controversial retro haircuts like the mullet could run.

Traditionally shorter in the front and longer in the back, the mullet was the look of choice back in the '90s for anyone who wanted the world to know that they mean business, but also like to party.

Mullet jokes out of the way, the 2019 rendition of the cut is modern, low-key, and a natural progression of the '70s shag — another of this year's retro hair trends.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Has a Full-On Mullet Now

Miley Cyrus, for example, recently showed off an updated version of the mullet. Celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger gave her a mullet with a cool "punk vibe" by using scissors for the initial cut, then going in with a razor to add definition and texture.

"The mullet is having its moment because it’s a much edgier look and style than what we’ve been seeing with the wavy bob or the beachy bob," Hershberger tells InStyle. "This style is much more cool and strong."

Celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps is also a mullet enthusiast. She's styled the look on actresses Rowan Blanchard and Barbie Ferriera. "As a progression of the shag, the mullet cuts we are seeing are a bit more provocative," she says. "They're are elevated and chic – not words we typically associate with the look."

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Has a Full-On Mullet Now

Like the shag, both stylists say the mullet works well with a number of hair types. "You can work with your natural wave pattern, keep it straight, or switch it up with hot tools," Heap says. "This is a great cut to let your natural texture run free."

But if you want to style your hair for a more tousled look, Heap suggests using a flat iron like the CHI Lava Ceramic Hairstyling Iron to add some dimension to your hair or enhance your natural texture. "Taking small sections of hair, you can flick your wrist and wave the iron back and forth up and down the strand," she says. "This will give it some funky twists and curves."

To control or shape the cut — whether it's styled straight, wavy, or curly — Hershberger recommends using a lightweight balm that doesn't weight the hair down. Her go-to is the Vanity Shaping Balm from her eponymous haircare line.

If you're feeling inspired to try the look, keep scrolling to see how some of our favorite celebrities are wearing the mullet in 2019.

Barbie Ferriera

Here, the Euphoria star demonstrates how to do the mullet with a full set of bangs. Heaps styled her hair straight, tucking a few of Ferriera's front pieces behind her ears for an effortless, laid-back look.

Miley Cyrus

The razored ends of Cyrus' cut by Hershberger give it an edgy punk vibe.

Finn Wolfhard

Wolfhard shocked fans when he debuted this '70s-inspired shaggy mullet on Instagram. Mike Wheeler, who?

Rowan Blanchard

Heaps channeled '80s glam rock legends when styling the A Wrinkle in Time star's curly mullet for a NYFW appearance.

Halsey

The singer's take on the trend is longer than the traditional mullet, but it still falls into the category because of her cut's heavy face-framing layers and textured bangs.