This Is the One Hair Length That's Flattering on Everyone

The truth is, the thing that really makes any haircut look amazing, regardless of variables like face shape, is confidence. But if you’re headed to the salon with a goal in testing out what pro hairstylists consider the most flattering hair length, we’ve got the intel.

It’s all about the collarbone. "I think the clavicle or the collarbone is the most flattering on any woman," explains celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager, a go-to for celebs like January Jones and Kristen Stewart. So next time you want a cut more dramatic than a trim, or are looking to add length to your hair with a set of extensions, have them stop at this specific spot.

"I really do believe that any girl that cuts their hair to their collarbone, it’s the cut that makes everything proportionate on a woman’s body," explains Brager. Because of where the cut stops, it balances out your features.

It’s a length that’s been adopted by celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez to Kate Middleton to Brager’s client Oscar-winner Brie Larson, and it allows for lots of versatility in styling and works for many different hair types and textures. A few other celebrities who are embracing the length include Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen, and Allison Williams.

When Brager’s clients don’t want to commit to short or long hair and just want a change, this is the cut she pushes them towards. "I know it’s flattering to the eye, and it just makes sense. Any woman looks at you and is like, 'Wow! What a great haircut!' and they don’t really know why it’s so great."

It’s also the hair change that oftentimes ignites the desire to go even shorter, notes Brager.

First the lob, then the bob.