Every Celebrity Is Wearing This Iconic '80s Hairstyle—and It's Not the Perm

Whether you like it or not, the decade of shoulder pads and Madonna #1 hits is back. The ‘80s is making quite the impression on beauty trends of today, and after the perm’s modern makeover and even the resurgence of pastel, shimmery eyeshadow, it doesn’t seem like the influence is going to quit. Yet another iconic 1980s hairstyle is back, and everyone in Hollywood is giving it a go. Brushed back hair—sleek and wet or dry and voluminous—is taking over every red carpet.

Vanessa Williams wore it in 1989, Molly Ringwald worked it into a pixie cut, and even Princess Diana road-tested a version of the hairstyle. Not to mention, it’s Michael Douglas’s signature of the decade. Celebrities of today, though, are showing it’s versatility and proving it's one of the chicest looks you can wear. The best part? It can be done for every hair texture and almost every length, unless of course you have a buzz cut.

Demoed by Rihanna and Ashley Graham, it’s most famously worn with a "wet" look, or hair that’s been touched with product so it appears shiny and slicked back, but you can rock it with a dry, tousled texture, too. It all comes down to what products you use. "For the sleek look, you can use a paste like the Julien Farel Flexible Gel ($25; julienfarel.com) to keep the style secure for the wet look," says Julien Farel of the Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa in New York City.

You can also mix gel, polish cream, and a little oil and apply it to the top of your head, suggests Oscar Blandi of the Oscar Blandi Salon in New York City. This will give it, as he says, a "slicked back, dewy, slightly damp look." Then, gently brush or comb your hair back.

Say you want the drier look? You'll need a strong molding paste, says Farel. "The best way to do is to wet hair at the roots, apply styling product, comb it through, and get the volume you want to achieve by letting it dry naturally. Finish with hairspray to keep it in place."

You can also reach for a styling creme or a gel, both of which will control the hair while leaving behind different finishes to the hair. Here, we rounded up a few celebrities who have made the vintage look a 2017 staple.

