Daily Beauty Buzz: Mila Kunis's Sleek Side Part

Short hair, don't care.

Ever since debuting her trendy shoulder-skimming length, Mila Kunis has been serving up nonstop hair inspiration, proving the versatility of the long bob. Last night at the premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas in Westwood, CA, the star went for a bone-straight, flat-ironed finish, complemented by a deep side part. The uber-sleek side added contrast, and almost looked like an undercut from certain angles. Punk rock, but make it fashion.

Kristen Bell, who has a matching haircut to Kunis, was also in attendance, with her coordinating bob styled in a smooth, swept-back look.

VIDEO: Kristen Bell And Mila Kunis Reveal New ‘Friendship Cuts’ In Sweet Photo

RELATED: Mila Kunis Just Debuted Her Sexiest Hairstyle Yet

To go for a look similar to Kunis's, a solid blowout is key. Prep damp hair with a blowout cream to help lock in a smooth finish—we love R+Co's Park Ave ($28; nordstrom.com)—and work it through your mid-lengths and ends. Divide your hair into workable sections, then juggle your round brush with your blow-dryer until you've finished your entire head.

With a tail comb, section your hair into a deep side part. If you have trouble determining where to place it, use the arch of your brow as a guide, aligning it with the highest point. Give each section a few quick passes of the flat iron, then run a serum through your ends. Brush the smaller section of hair behind your ear, and run a medium-sized dollop of gel over the area, and comb it into place while the product is still wet. Allow it to set, and seal your work into place with a light veil of hairspray, if needed.