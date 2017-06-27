Mila Kunis Just Got the Haircut of Summer '17

We said it late last year, we declared it in the spring, and we'll state it again—the bob is officially the hottest haircut of the moment, with just about every celebrity from Bella Hadid to Kim Kardashian riding the wave.

As of today, Mila Kunis is the newest addition to the celebrity #BobSquad. The star was spotted out with her brand new 'do which was given an off-center part and hit just below the chin.

INSTARimages.com

RELATED: The Summer's Hottest Haircut Is Flattering on Everyone

Kunis previously toyed with the length a little over a year ago when she rocked a faux version to the Bad Moms premiere, and although she returned to her long layers following the event, it certainly isn't surprising that the crop looks just as good when she went for the real thing. It's the perfect length to wear both wavy and super-sleek, not to mention, flatters the star's face shape.

VIDEO: Mila Kunis Renovated Her Childhood Home to Surprise Her Parents

Check out even more of this year's celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery.