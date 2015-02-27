Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves

Feb 27, 2015 @ 11:32 am
Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner - Liquid Liner - Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner
This ultra-pigmented liquid liner comes in 15 eye-popping shades that won't budge, come humidity or high water ($23; sephora.com).
Courtesy Makeup Forever
YSL Mascara Singulier Nuit Blanche - Waterproof Mascara - Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
YSL Mascara Singulier Nuit Blanche
This elegant, waterproof formula is tougher than it appears, thanks to rayon microfibers and flexible, stay-put polymers ($30; yslbeautyus.com).
Courtesy YSL
Philosophy Divine Long-Wear Creamy Eye Color - Eye Shadow - Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
Philosophy Divine Eye Color
When the temperature rises, eye shadows tend to slip and slide. Luckily this crease-proof duo holds steady when it's worn alone, blended, or used as a shimmery base (in Golden Stardust and Brown Sugar, $40 for set of two; qvc.com).
Courtesy Philosophy
L'Oreal Infallible Le Rouge Lipcolor - Lipstick - Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
L'Oreal Infallible Lipcolor
This vitamin E and ceramide-rich formula is strong enough to stand up to even the iciest cocktails ($10; drugstore.com).
Courtesy L'Oreal
Rimmel London Stay Glossy 6-Hour Lip Gloss - Lipgloss - Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
Rimmel London Lip Gloss
Long-lasting glosses can be sticky and clumpy. This goes on smooth and even thanks to a sculpted wand and silky formula ($5; rimmellondon.com).
Courtesy Rimmel
Stila One Step Bronze - Primer - Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
Stila One Step Bronze
This gel bronzer doubles as a primer, which means your glow stays on your face-not your sundress ($36; stilacosmetics.com).
Courtesy Stila
MAC Magically Cool Liquid Powder - Powder - Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
MAC Magically Cool Liquid Powder
Work with the moisture-not against it. This powder imparts a cooling sensation and an even finish ($30; maccosmetics.com).
Courtesy MAC
Avon Extra Lasting Liquid Foundation - Foundation - Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
Avon Liquid Foundation
SPF 12 blocks out harsh rays; a microsized protective shield keeps pigments from rubbing off ($12; avon.com).
Courtesy Avon
Paul & Joe Blotting Papers - Blotting Papers - Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
Paul & Joe Blotting Papers
There she glows! A few dabs of these cute, oil-absorbing sheets keep shine at bay ($5; beautyhabit.com).
Courtesy Paul & Joe
Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup Remover - Makeup Remover - Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup Remover
The longest-lasting products need a makeup remover that goes beyond the call of duty. This cranberry and raspberry-infused formula tackles the most potent primers and stubborn shadows while protecting skin from free radicals ($24; sephora.com).
Courtesy Urban Decay
