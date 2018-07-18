10 Pics That Prove Meghan Markle Owns the Wearable Updo

Say the word updo, and I immediately think of two different, notoriously formal, occasions—weddings and senior prom. But on any given Tuesday, I don't necessarily want to look like I'm walking down the aisle or can't escape 2009 hairstyles accented with baby's breath. The solution? Right there along with handbag inspiration and affordable denim ideas, it's the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Since she popped back into the public eye after confirming her relationship with Prince Harry, the newly appointed royal has become something of a wearable updo connoisseur.

She has mastered the art of pulling her hair up off her shoulders without it looking fussy, or like she's part of a bridal party. Even on her own wedding day, Markle wore an undone, effortless-looking updo—complete with stray hairs and wispy flyaways—that could have been worn to brunch if she ditched the veil. Like the Queen's pink lipstick and Kate Middleton's shiny blowout, it's become Markle's signature.

VIDEO: Beauty School: Meghan Markle's Signature Messy Low Bun