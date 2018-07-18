10 Pics That Prove Meghan Markle Owns the Wearable Updo

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 18, 2018

Say the word updo, and I immediately think of two different, notoriously formal, occasions—weddings and senior prom. But on any given Tuesday, I don't necessarily want to look like I'm walking down the aisle or can't escape 2009 hairstyles accented with baby's breath. The solution? Right there along with handbag inspiration and affordable denim ideas, it's the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle

Since she popped back into the public eye after confirming her relationship with Prince Harry, the newly appointed royal has become something of a wearable updo connoisseur. 

She has mastered the art of pulling her hair up off her shoulders without it looking fussy, or like she's part of a bridal party. Even on her own wedding day, Markle wore an undone, effortless-looking updo—complete with stray hairs and wispy flyaways—that could have been worn to brunch if she ditched the veil. Like the Queen's pink lipstick and Kate Middleton's shiny blowout, it's become Markle's signature.

Keep scrolling for 10 of the best Meghan Markle updo moments. 

1 of 10 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Visiting Cardiff Castle

One of her most headline-making hairstyles to date, Meghan Markle shocked the world (seriously) when she stepped out twice in a row wearing a loose, undone bun. This one features a little lift at the crown of the head. 

2 of 10 Getty Images

On the Royal Wedding Day

Markle's wedding-day hairstyle featured a larger, looser knot near the nape of her neck and her favorite low-key wispies around her face. It perfectly balanced her structured wedding dress. 

3 of 10 WPA Pool/Getty Images

Leaving for the Royal Wedding Reception

For her wedding reception, Markle broke out the "going out" version of her signature hairstyle. Strands were left out around her face, while the hair near the root was given a boost in volume. The rest of her hair was tied back and secured in a messy knot. 

4 of 10 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Attending the The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration

Even with a fascinator, Markle has a way of making her buns look so simple and understated—not at all like your junior prom. This one is a little more sleek and elegant, featuring a voluminous, circular bun near the nape of her neck. 

5 of 10 Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Arriving in Ireland on a Royal Visit

A side part makes her signature hairstyle look completely different. 

6 of 10 WPA Pool/Getty Images

Attending a Royal Air Force Reception

This simple and classic updo features a polished top and a very low chignon securely pinned in place. 

7 of 10 Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Attending Royal Ascot Day

A classic off-center bun complements Markle's fascinator without competing with the attention-grabbing hair accessory. 

8 of 10 Getty Images

Visiting the Irish President

For a more formal occasion, Markle took the ballerina bun approach and pulled her face-framing strands back behind her ears.

9 of 10 Getty Images

At Wimbledon 

Markle left out even more face-framing strands than usual to create this low bun for the tennis tournament she attended with sister-in-law Kate Middleton. 

10 of 10 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Visiting the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre 

One key element that often shows up in Markle's updos is the small center part. Two to three inches of hair are separated on either side of her head, and then the rest of her hair is brushed back into a bun.

