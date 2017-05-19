This Summer's Hottest Haircut Is Flattering on Everyone

Erin Lukas
May 19, 2017 @ 9:00 am

You’re not imagining it: everyone in Hollywood, along with your best friend, desk-mate, and cousin, is getting a blunt lob haircut. Consider the running list of celebrities like Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian that have all ditched their longer lengths for the shoulder-grazing style, a sign that the style is here to stay for summer.

While cut reigned supreme last year, 2017’s upgrade has sharp, blunt ends and often worn sleek and flyaway-free rather than perfectly tousled. The cut hits at or just above the collar bone with the back slightly shorter and sides and front brought to the back to give the front the subtle illusion of being longer. “The blunt lob may look blunt, but it should have interior layers to give some lightness and movement,” explains Dominick Pucciarello, celebrity stylist at Bernstein & Andriulli.

The blunt lob owes its popularity and versatility to its in-between length. “What makes it so flattering is that it’s neither a short or long hairstyle, so it works on everyone,” says Brian Zinno, senior education director at New York’s Antonio Prieto Salon. “For instance someone with a round, full face that shouldn’t wear a bob can wear this, while someone with a long oblong face that long hair makes their face look even longer can wear this.” Zinno explains that the alterations to the style should come down to the part. “Some people will be more suited for a center part with a few layers around the face, while others will fare better with a deep side part,” he says.

While the cut works on all textures, too, keep in mind that if you have super curly hair opting to wear the cut sleek (especially in the humidity) might not be in the cards unless you’re willing to put in the work to style it each morning. To keep your hair smooth, Pucciarello recommends a weekly blowout from the stylist who did your cut, because they’ll be familiar with how your hair falls. At home, Zinno recommends spritzing damp strands with an anti-frizz product before drying, and running a serum throughout before using a flat iron. “This will seal the hair and give it a lot of polish,” he says.

The 7 Best Frizz Fighters for Keeping Hair Smooth 
7 ways to fight frizz - John Frieda Frizz-Ease hair serum - Beauty Tips
Best All Around: John Frieda Frizz-Ease Original 6 Effects Serum 

Ideal for medium and thick strands, John Frieda Frizz-Ease, the classic silicone-based serum "is inexpensive and always gets the job done," says L.A. stylist Cervando Maldonado. Fine Hair? Use just a pinch, and apply only on the ends.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
John Frieda $9 SHOP NOW
7 ways to fight frizz - Living Proof No Frizz Styling Spray - Thin Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Thin Hair: Living Proof Weightless Styling Spray 

The featherweight formula of Living Proof Weightless Styling Spray was developed with the help of M.I.T. Scientists. The fine mist tames frizz and flyaways with a high-tech smoothing agent that won't weigh down even the most delicate strands.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Living Proof $37 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Rene Furterer Myrrhea Silkening Fluid - Medium Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Medium Hair: Ouai Finishing Creme

Ouai's Finishing Creme is a light, non-tacky lotion that smooths and conditions hair while protecting it from heat damage.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Ouai $24 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Fekkai Advanced Brilliant glossing cream - Thick Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Thick Hair: Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream

If your hair is bulky and dry, try Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream. This buttery cream will melt right in, restoring luster and curing a head full of frizz-take that, humidity.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Frederic Fekkai $14 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Phyto Specific Moisturizing styling cream - Coarse hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Coarse Hair: Phyto Specific Moisturizing Styling Cream

Formulated for tightly curled or relaxed hair, Phyto Specific Moisturizing Styling Cream is a rich cocktail of natural oils in a dense balm that will transform unruly strands, leaving them supple and polished.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Phyto $28 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel styling cream - Damaged Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Damaged Hair: Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel

The silky blend of jojoba oil and shea butter in Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel gives a healthy sheen to brittle locks. Bonus: It contains natural UV filters to protect fragile hair from the sun.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Leonor Greyl $46 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Pureology Serious Colour Care Super Smooth Relaxing Serum - Color-treated hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Color-Treated Hair: Pureology Smooth Perfection Smoothing Serum 

Pureology Smooth Perfection Smoothing Serum tames flyaways and protects hair from heated tools, which can cause fading. Bonus: It also conditions hair with shea butter and sunflower seed oil.

Courtesy PUREOLOGY
Pureology $28 SHOP NOW
