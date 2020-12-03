These Frizz-Fighting Hair Towels Climbed the Amazon Beauty Charts During Black Friday

It’s a tale as old as time. People with stick straight hair ogle at voluminous curls and those with said curls have probably found themselves wishing for a little less texture. It’s human nature to want what we don’t have and assume the grass is always greener on the other side. That said, there’s one thing we can all agree on: Frizz is an all-around no-go.
No matter your hair texture, dry ends can cause frizz to pop up regardless of whether you’re using the appropriate styling products. But did you know that you can fight frizz by upgrading the towels you use right out of the shower? While regular towels often cause too much friction and end up disrupting the hair cuticle, microfiber towels work to absorb water while also being soft and gentle enough to protect your strands.
It’s clear Amazon beauty shoppers are on to this hack seeing that sales for a two-pack of microfiber hair towels went up more than 811 percent during Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.
Reviews for the once under-the-radar hair towels have climbed to a few thousand, solidifying their place on Amazon’s best-sellers hair care chart. With glowing testimonies from folks who’ve already used them to fight frizz and cut down on drying time, it’s safe to say they’re only going to rise in popularity from here.
“The towels are incredibly soft and lightweight,” one shopper said. “I have very curly, dry hair and this towel has changed my hair game. It does dry your hair faster than a normal towel and it does not create any breakage. I simply tie my hair up in the towel and less than ten minutes later, my hair is mostly dry and my curls are saved.”
These microfiber towels are perfect for securing wet hair while you complete your skincare or beauty routine. When they’re in need of a wash themselves, simply throw them in with the rest of your laundry.
“I've been using this hair towel for five months and really like it,” another reviewer shared. “My hair is wavy and frizzes easily. I find this towel reduces the frizz that drying with a cotton bath towel would cause.”
Since sales took off during Black Friday, one color combination of the set has already sold out, but you can still head to Amazon to snag one of the other duos for just $10.
