Mandy Moore's Hair Just Landed a Huge Beauty Campaign

Mandy Moore has taken on many roles for me during my life. As a teen, I belted out her songs on the Princess Diaries soundtrack into a hairbrush and related to her How to Deal character Halley Martin’s angsty personality. But there’s one thing that’s always been constant—she’s always been one of my hair idols. Needless to say, I think her new role as as a Garnier Beauty Ambassador is more than deserving.

The actress will be supporting not only the brand’s haircare and styling products, but also the skincare division, which means we’ll finally get the lowdown on Moore’s daily product line-up.

"Garnier encourages women to be their best—whatever that means for you," expressed Moore in a press release announcing the collaboration. "For me, it’s always been important that no matter how I change my look, I want the real me to shine through."

Her first campaign with the brand, which officially debuts on Friday, will be for the Nutrisse Hair Color line, and Moore is definitely a hair color chameleon.

"I love to change my hair because, in a world where so much is out of my control, it makes me feel like I’m doing something to shake things up," she said. "But it’s deeper than blonde or brunette. It’s about figuring out how to make my outsides reflect my insides, and that takes a little soul searching. I’m thrilled, even a little nervous, to go down that exciting if imperfect, path together with Garnier."