Make It Last! 13 Products For a Shatter-Proof Hairstyle

Just because the summer humidity is on its way out, doesn't mean we're out of the woods just yet. Without the correct prepping method or styling products, a seemingly-perfect set of curls still have the potential to fall flat in the crisp fall air.

Like a foundation primer, a styling primer like Living Proof's or Bumble and Bumble's gives your hair extra staying power while providing serious nourishing benefits. If you have color-treated or dry strands, the Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Protective Primer ($26; bumbleandbumble.com) is your best bet—the product blends hydrating ingredients like coconut, argan, and almond oils to act as a tall glass of water for your hair, and as an added bonus, imparts a damage-proof barrier against heat styling and UV rays. In need of some extra body? Mist on Living Proof's Prime Style Extender Spray ($20; livingproof.com) before blow-drying to pump up the volume in fine textures. The innovative formula actually repels dirt, meaning your blowout will remain as full, bouncy, and oil-free as it was on Day 1.

In the spirit of creating a hairstyle that just won't quit (and possibly buying time between shampoos and salon appointments), we put together a list of the best products for extending the life and shape of your pixie crop, keratin treatment, natural curls, and more. Click through our gallery to check out each one now!