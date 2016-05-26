You'll Never Believe What Product Helped Me Achieve Dream Hair Volume   

When a stylist asks me how I want my hair blown out, 9 times out of 10, I will ask for waves with lots of volume—emphasis on the volume. As someone who has fine hair that drops flat (like pancake flat) faster than you can imagine, it’s my life-long dream to last an entire workday without flipping my hair to get height at my roots.

I’m not sure that will ever happen (do they have hair treatments for this issue?), so I rely on product.

When I blow-dry my hair, I always use root lift, but during the day, I have to improvise. Usually, the solution is dry shampoo, but the other day, I came across a totally unexpected product that created volume, all while enhancing hair color.

Let me introduce you to L’Oreal Paris Root Cover Up ($10; walmart.com).

Courtesy

You’re thinking, “What, Victoria? Like, what are you even talking about?”

OK, to be fair, this product is initially designed to cover up greys or grown-out roots, which in and of itself is actually amazing. I know people around the world are clapping that they can go at least one more week without booking a colorist appointment. It’s genius.

Courtesy

I spotted a grey the other day, so….

But on top of covering roots, it serves as an unexpected volumizer. That’s what I learned after a session with Mara Roszak, L’Oreal Paris Celebrity Hairstylist and the same woman who creates Emma Stone’s amazing looks. I KNOW!

She sprayed it into my hair, and after a little scrunching, she showed me it gives it a little texture and lift. It’s subtle, but definitely noticeable—my favorite.

While I wouldn’t say to retire your root lift or even flexible hairspray, I think this on a whim, cannot be missed.