This Low Key Hairstyle Totally Won the Oscars Red Carpet

Old Hollywood waves — the type you'd see on iconic starlets like Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly — are normally an Oscars mainstay, regardless of the year. But at the 2019 Academy Awards, that classic hairstyle got something of a make-under.

Instead of precise and super shiny ripple waves, tons of celebrities walked the red carpet wearing undone, slightly messy, and ultra-relaxed loose waves. We'd call it the formal version of bedhead, with plenty of volume at the crown. lots of texture, and of course, lots of room for personalization.

While Regina King opted for a center part, Brie Larson paired her loose waves with an off-center hair flip in the front, giving off '90s vibes. Laura Dern, on the other hand, proved with her blowout that waves don't have to be particularly defined. Sometimes, they can simply be subtle, barely-there bends in the hair.

Keep scrolling to see all the celebrities that rocked those relaxed waves at the 2019 Academy Awards.

VIDEO: How to Get Old Hollywood Waves