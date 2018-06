THE LOOK Long and ShinyHOW-TO Section your hair in the center and blow-dry straight with a hair-relaxing balm. After the hair is dry, work in a small amount of styling lotion with your fingers to smooth it out. Straighten the hair with a flat iron and finish with a hair oil for added shine and smoothness.INSIDER TRICK Keep your hair shiny and bright with a weekly dose of color-depositing shampoo. "Using the shampoo just once a week can counteract the effects of sunlight and color-fading," says David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles.BUY ONLINE NOW Silk Oil, Shu Uemura, $28; luxuryparlor.com