How to Change Up Your Long Hair Without a Major Haircut

So you feel the heavy urge to switch up your long hair, but you also know that if you chop it off, you'll cry for weeks? Oh, I've been there.

I fulfilled the need for change by getting bangs, but that solution isn't for everyone — especially those that don't want to commit to monthly trims and daily blow-drying. According to celebrity hairstylist Edward Tricomi, though, there is another (very simple and unintimidating) option that'll let you keep your long hair and cut it, too.

Instead of getting the lob you really don't even want, ask your stylist for a long, face-framing haircut with layers starting near or right below the chin. Tricomi tells me that when looking at these haircuts, you'll notice they're cut in a way that creates a very, very subtle oval shape around the face.

I should note that there's a huge difference between this and the "Rachel" of the '90s. This haircut requires layers that are incredibly minimal, meaning you won't end up with that dramatic "V" shape in the back. Laura Harrier, Sofia Vergara, and, Jodie Comer are all good examples of what this cut will look like.

Similar to the three celebrity examples you'll see here, Tricomi says his favorite look is when this cut is styled with texture with waves or curls, but when worn straight, it draws a little bit more attention to the gradation of the face-framing layers.

The only other thing you need to know? While you won't lose your overall length, you should prep yourself to see a few inches of hair on the floor, especially if you currently have a super long, straight-across cut right now.