10 Pretty Updos Perfect for Long Hair

For as much work goes into caring for long hair, there’s one perk that makes all the conditioning, brushing, and regular trims worth it—updos. The extra length, that at times you might resent, gives you a versatile canvas for styles from high buns to pinned-up curls to intricate braids. Sweeping your hair off your shoulders also draws attention to your facial features in a striking way, and can dress up and dress down any outfit or makeup look.

You’ll need a few props by your side—namely styling products, hot tools, bobby pins, and most importantly, time. Then, you’ll need to pick a hairstyle—that’s where we come in. From Zendaya's topknot to Sara Sampaio's braided bun, these are the prettiest celebrity-inspired looks perfect for anyone with hair that hits past their shoulders.

VIDEO: 5 Expensive Hair Styling Tools